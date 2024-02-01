Starlab wants to carry on ISS's legacy

SpaceX to launch private space station Starlab before 2030

Feb 01, 2024

What's the story SpaceX is teaming up with Voyager Space and Airbus, to launch a private space station called Starlab into orbit, using just one Starship rocket. Although there's no set launch date yet, Starlab Space aims to get its station off the Earth before 2030, beating NASA's plan to retire the International Space Station. Voyager Space's CEO Dylan Taylor said, "SpaceX's history of success and reliability led our team to select Starship to orbit Starlab."

Goal

What is Starlab's purpose?

Starlab aims to carry on the ISS's legacy. It will do so by offering a "global customer base of space agencies, researchers, and companies" a "continued human presence in [low-Earth orbit]." The project's success hinges on SpaceX's massive Starship launch platform. It is currently the only rocket capable of lifting the 26-foot-wide space station into orbit in one piece.

Future

Challenges and optimism for Starship and Starlab

SpaceX still needs to prove its mega launch platform's viability, as so far, two of its two orbital launch attempts have ended in huge explosions. A third flight test is planned for this year. Despite these setbacks, SpaceX remains hopeful about launching Starlab. Tom Ochinero, SpaceX's Commercial Business Senior VP, said, "Starlab's single-launch solution continues to demonstrate not only what is possible, but how the future of commercial space is happening now."

History

History of the Starlab project

In December 2021, Voyager Space bagged a $160 million contract from NASA for the design and development of Starlab. At the time, another space project by Northrop Grumman also received funding. However, in October 2023, Northrop abandoned its plans and decided to take part in the Starlab project. Northrop is developing rendezvous and docking technologies for Starlab, and will also offer cargo resupply to it via its Cygnus spacecraft.