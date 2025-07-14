WTC final century earns Aiden Markram ICC Player-of-Month award 

South African cricketer Aiden Markram has been awarded the ICC Men's Player of the Month for June 2025. His all-round performance in the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord's was instrumental in South Africa's first senior ICC title win in 27 years. Markram scored a brilliant 136 runs and took two crucial wickets during this historic match, making it one of the most memorable performances in tournament history.

Award acceptance 'Winning the final at Lord's...historic moment for South African cricket' Upon receiving the award, Markram said, "It is a privilege to receive this award. To contribute to an ICC World Test Championship win for our team and South Africa is something that means a lot to me." He further added that winning the final at Lord's was a historic moment for South African cricket, one they would all remember forever.

Match impact Markram's performance in WTC final Markram's impact on the final was felt with both bat and ball. He dismissed Australian batsman Steve Smith in the first innings, breaking a budding partnership between Smith and Beau Webster. However, his first innings with the bat was short-lived as he was dismissed for a duck by Mitchell Starc. But Markram redeemed himself in the third innings by taking Hazlewood's wicket and scoring an impressive 136 runs in the fourth innings as SA chased down 282.