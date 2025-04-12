What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) trumped the Gujarat Titans by six wickets in Match 26 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Ekana Stadium.

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, LSG's bowlers managed to restrict GT to a total of 180/6 in their allotted overs.

Fiery fifties from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran meant LSG accomplished the target in the final over.

Meanwhile, Markram is our Player of the Day for his brilliant 58.