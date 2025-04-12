IPL 2025: Aiden Markram emerges as LSG's match-winner against GT
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) trumped the Gujarat Titans by six wickets in Match 26 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Ekana Stadium.
After winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, LSG's bowlers managed to restrict GT to a total of 180/6 in their allotted overs.
Fiery fifties from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran meant LSG accomplished the target in the final over.
Meanwhile, Markram is our Player of the Day for his brilliant 58.
Chase
Lucknow's chase led by Markram and Pooran
LSG's chase was led by Markram who scored a quickfire 58 runs off just 31 balls.
Despite losing captain Rishabh Pant early for 21 runs, Markram's explosive batting put GT on the backfoot.
Notably, the Proteas star dominated a 65-run opening stand with Pant. He also added 58 runs with Pooran (61) before departing.
These two stands decided the fate of the game as LSG prevailed with three balls to spare.
Analysis
Why Markram is our Player of the Day?
Though Pooran (61 off 34 balls) scored more than Markram, the latter set the stage for LSG by staying at the crease till the 12th over.
Notably, it was Markram's brilliance that helped LSG dominate the powerplay overs as Pant (21 off 18 balls) was struggling at the other end.
Stats
Second fifty of season for Markram
Markram's 58 saw him consume just 31 balls as he smoked nine fours and a six.
Playing his 50th IPL match, Markram has raced to 1,197 runs at 30.69. He registered his seventh fifty and his second of the season.
Across six matches this year, he has raced past 202 runs at a strike rate of 153.03.
This was his second fifty across five matches against the Titans.