Bhuvneshwar's form has been a concern, with only 11 wickets in 16 matches last season.

Looking ahead, SRH plans to retain players like Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Reddy for IPL 2025.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has served SRH for a long time (Photo credit: X/@BhuviOfficial)

IPL 2025: SRH to release key players, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are reportedly set to release a few big names ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. As per SportsYaari, the franchise is mulling parting ways with former skipper Aiden Markram and star Indian bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik. This comes after a season where these players had little impact on the team's performance. Notably, SRH reached the IPL 2024 final before losing to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Player impact

Markram and Malik's limited contribution to SRH's performance

Despite SRH's successful run to the finals in IPL 2024, Markram and Malik contributed little to this achievement. Markram, who led the team until IPL 2023 before being replaced by Pat Cummins, spent most of the season on the bench. Similarly, Malik has only played nine matches in the past two seasons despite being a top retention for SRH a few years ago.

Form issues

Bhuvneshwar's struggles with form

Bhuvneshwar is also struggling with his form. He could only pick 11 wickets in 16 matches last season, his worst performance since IPL 2021. He also registered his highest economy rate in IPL 2024 since his debut in the league. These struggles have further been accentuated by his recent exclusion from Uttar Pradesh's squad for the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

Information

Bhuvi has claimed 299 T20 wickets

In 286 T20 matches, Bhuvi owns a total of 299 wickets at 25.25. He has five five-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls. 67 of his wickets came for Team India in T20Is. In 176 IPL matches, he owns 181 scalps at 27.23.

Retention strategy

SRH's retention plans for IPL 2025

Looking ahead to IPL 2025, reports suggest that SRH intend to retain the likes of Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Reddy. However, Cummins is yet to confirm his participation in the upcoming season. He recently stressed that Test cricket remains his top priority. The deadline for teams to submit their retention list for IPL 2025 is October 31.