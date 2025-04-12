What's the story

Rishabh Pant's woes in the ongoing IPL 2025 season continued as he couldn't make a mark in his new avatar as opener for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The team's captain, filling in for Mitchell Marsh, could only manage a paltry 21 off 18 balls against Gujarat Titans at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Though LSG chased down the 181-run target, Pant fell short yet again.

Here we decode his struggles this season.