What's the story

In the 13th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh put on a show against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The opener scored a breathtaking 69 as PBKS comfortably chased down the 172-run target at the Ekana Stadium.

Prabhsimran's explosive innings made him our Player of the Day.

Let's take a closer look at his innings and other statistics.