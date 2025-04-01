LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
In the 13th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh put on a show against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
The opener scored a breathtaking 69 as PBKS comfortably chased down the 172-run target at the Ekana Stadium.
Prabhsimran's explosive innings made him our Player of the Day.
Let's take a closer look at his innings and other statistics.
Knock
Prabhsimran demolishes the LSG bowlers
Chasing a target of 172 runs, PBKS suffered an early blow as Priyansh Arya, the other opener, was dismissed for eight runs.
However, Prabhsimran and captain Shreyas Iyer (52*) revived the innings with their mammoth partnership.
Prabhsimran dominated the 84-run stand before Digvesh Rathi trapped him in the 11th over.
Notably, he took just 23 balls to complete his fifty.
DYK
Why Prabhsimran is our Impact Player?
Prabhsimran's brilliance at the top meant LSG bowlers could never control the scoring rate. He helped Punjab finish the powerplay at 62/1. '
As per Cricbuzz, this is the joint second-highest powerplay score in IPL games in Lucknow.
Though he was dismissed in the 11th over, LSG could not script any sort of comeback.
Iyer (52* off 30 balls) and impact sub Nehal Wadhera (43*) added the finishing touches as PBKS (177/2) prevailed in just 16.2 overs.
Career
Here are his stats
Prabhsimran blasted 69 runs off 34 balls, with the help of 9 fours and 3 sixes.
Playing his 36th IPL match, he has raced to 830 runs. Though his average (21.74) is paltry, his strike rate (148.48) is pretty impressive.
This was his fourth fifty as he also boasts a ton.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he now boasts 101 runs from four games against LSG at a strike rate of 174.13.