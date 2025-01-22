Aakash Chopra questions Chahal's international future post-Champions Trophy Snub
What's the story
Indian cricket commentator Aakash Chopra has weighed in on Yuzvendra Chahal's international career.
The 34-year-old wrist-spinner was left out of India's ICC Champions Trophy squad, which features four spin-bowling options.
Notably, this marks a huge fall from grace for Chahal, who was once a premier strike bowler in white-ball cricket.
Here's what the ex-opener and commentator had to say about the spinner's omission.
Career concerns
Chahal's omission from national squad sparks debate
Chopra spoke about Chahal's case on his YouTube channel, saying, "Yuzvendra Chahal has been totally finished. His file has been closed."
Additionally, the commentator was baffled by the decision to bench Chahal.
Despite being the most expensive spinner in IPL auction history by Punjab Kings, Chahal hasn't played for India since 2023.
However, his former spin partner Kuldeep Yadav has now been paired with Axar Patel.
Performance analysis
Chopra highlights Chahal's impressive track record
Chopra emphasized on Chahal's brilliant past, saying he has taken so many wickets and has always delivered.
But he also added it's been two years since Chahal last played for India in any format.
"Because it's been two years since it (Chahal's file) has been closed, there is no place for Yuzi also here," Chopra said.
He then added that a sudden recall would be viewed as a backward step.
Team dynamics
India's spin-bowling landscape shifts without Chahal
Having seen Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja lead the spin department in ODIs after their successful partnership in the 2023 ODI World Cup, India seems to have made them their first-choice spinners.
Meanwhile, Axar Patel's all-round performances in the winning T20 World Cup in 2024 have also made him a hot favorite.
However, Washington Sundar's surprise inclusion as the team's fourth spinner further highlights India's shift without Chahal.
Selection controversy
Samson also misses out on Champions Trophy squad
Apart from Chahal, Sanju Samson was another glaring omission from the Champions Trophy squad.
Despite scoring a century in his last ODI and being in phenomenal form in white-ball formats, selectors opted for Rishabh Pant over Samson as the second wicketkeeper after KL Rahul.
Meanwhile, this decision has left fans questioning head coach Gautam Gambhir's and chief selector Ajit Agarkar's selection strategy.
Stats
A look at Chahal's impressive stats in ODIs and T20Is
As mentioned the 34-year-old spinner was the go-to bowler for India until the recent past.
Chahal has picked up 121 scalps in 72 ODIs at an average of 27.13.
Additionally, he also owns five four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls with an economy rate of 5.26 with a career-best of 6/42.
In the T20I format, Chahal boasts 96 wickets (80 matches) while averaging 25.09 with an economy of 8.19.
He also has two four-wicket and one six-fer.