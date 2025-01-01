Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketers Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have made their mark by hitting the most sixes in Test cricket in a calendar year.

Jaiswal holds the record with an impressive 36 sixes in 2024, followed by Sehwag's 22 in 2008, Pant's 21 in 2022, Sharma's 20 in 2019, and Agarwal's 18 in 2019.

These power hitters have not only entertained fans with their explosive batting but also contributed significantly to India's cricketing success. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Yashasvi Jaiswal tops this list (Image source: X/@ICC)

Indian batters with most Test sixes in a calendar year

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:22 am Jan 01, 202510:22 am

What's the story Test cricket, the longest format of the game, requires batsmen to be patient and concentrated. They have to deal with disciplined bowling attacks and unpredictable pitches to score runs. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal took the aggressive route to tackle the challenges as he set some impressive six-hitting records in 2024. Here are the top five Indian batters to hit most sixes in a calendar year in Test cricket.

#5

Mayank Agarwal - 18 sixes in 2019

Mayank Agarwal was a mainstay of the Indian top order from 2018 to 2022. The aggressive batter was particularly brutal against spinners. He made his Test debut in 2018 and soon proved his attacking nature by smashing 18 sixes in 2019. He smashed two double-tons that year as he finished 2019 with 754 runs at 68.54 across 11 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. He hasn't played for India since his last appearance against Sri Lanka in 2022.

#4

Rohit Sharma - 20 sixes in 2019

Current Indian Test captain Rohit Sharma became a regular member of the Test side in 2019. He ended that memorable year by smashing 20 sixes in Test cricket. Notably, the batter smoked three tons across just six innings in 2019 to finish with 556 runs at 92.66. His promotion at the top of the order has been fruitful for India. So far, Sharma has scored over 4,000 runs at an average of nearly 43.

#3

Rishabh Pant - 21 sixes in 2022

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant created history by smashing 21 sixes in Test cricket in 2022. He scored centuries in England and South Africa that year to finish with 680 runs at 61.81. Notably, his strike rate was 90.90. Ever since his debut against England in 2018, Pant has rapidly emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in world cricket. His flamboyant style of batting and knack of playing decisive knocks have made him India's match-winner.

#2

Virender Sehwag - 22 sixes in 2008

Virender Sehwag was at his explosive best in 2008, smashing a remarkable 22 sixes in Test cricket that year. His second triple-hundred in Tests came that year against Pakistan. Sehwag, who was known for his counter-attacking approach, finished 2008 with 1,462 Test runs at 56.23. He played 104 Test matches in his career, scoring over 8,500 runs with an impressive average close to 50.

#1

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 36 sixes in 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal set the Indian record for most sixes hit in a calendar year in Test cricket, smashing an incredible 36 sixes in 2024. Despite debuting just a year prior, Jaiswal has quickly emerged as one of the world's most exciting talents. He was India's leading run-scorer in their five-match Test series against England that year, scoring over 700 runs, averaging over 53. Meanwhile, Jaiswal finished the year with 1,478 Test runs at 54.74.