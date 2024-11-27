Summarize Simplifying... In short Shubman Gill, a key player in India's cricket team, is likely to miss the Adelaide Test and possibly more due to a thumb injury.

His absence will require team adjustments, with KL Rahul potentially moving to No.3 and Rohit Sharma returning as an opening partner.

Gill had missed the series opener in Perth (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Shubman Gill likely to miss Adelaide Test due to injury

What's the story India's star batter Shubman Gill is racing against time to recover from an injury ahead of the upcoming India vs Australia day-night Test in Adelaide. According to the Times of India, Gill will miss the second Test match, slated to be held on December 6. He had missed the series opener in Perth due to a fractured left thumb. Here are further details.

Recovery process

Gill's injury recovery timeline and match practice needs

Gill has been advised to rest for around two weeks before returning to match practice. A source told TOI, "Gill was advised a 10-14 day rest by the medical specialist after suffering that injury." The source further added that even after his injury has healed, Gill will need some quality practice before playing a Test match. This means his return to the field may be delayed beyond initial expectations.

Extended absence

Paranjape predicts Gill could miss multiple Tests

Former India selector Jatin Paranjape has hinted Gill's injury could keep him out for "two to three Tests." He said, "I know from past experience that finger injuries, especially like the one he has suffered to the thumb take two to four weeks to heal." If this prediction comes true, India's batting lineup will take a massive hit in the upcoming Australia series.

Batting prowess

Gill's role and performance in India's batting unit

Gill, who made his debut during India's Australia tour almost four years ago, has since become a key cog in India's batting unit. He has scored 924 runs in 25 innings at No.3 with three centuries, averaging 42.07 at this position which is higher than his career average of 36.73. His potential absence from the upcoming Test could require the team to strategize differently.

Team strategy

Team adjustments and potential replacements for Gill

In the first Test, India had to make changes to their top order with Gill injured and regular captain Rohit Sharma unavailable. KL Rahul was promoted up the order along with Yahsasvi Jaiswal. Now, with Sharma returning to the squad, he is likely to take his place back as Jaiswal's opening partner. If Gill stays unfit, Rahul could drop down to No.3, leaving no space for Devudutt Padikkal in the XI.