Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketers Samson, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, and Suryakumar Yadav have all scored T20I centuries against South Africa.

Samson's recent century made him the first Indian to score two consecutive T20I centuries, while Sharma, Raina, and Yadav's centuries were instrumental in leading India to victory in their respective matches.

These performances highlight the strength and depth of India's batting lineup in T20I cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sanju Samson recently joined this list (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Presenting Indian batters with T20I centuries versus South Africa

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:36 pm Nov 10, 202401:36 pm

What's the story Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson played a sensational knock in the first T20I against South Africa, scoring a stunning 107 runs off just 50 balls. The match was played at Kingsmead in Durban. Samson's fiery innings comprised seven fours and 10 sixes, taking India to 202 for eight wickets in 20 overs. Here we look at Indian batters with T20I hundreds against the Proteas team.

#1

Sanju Samson - 107 in Durban, 2024

Samson built massive partnerships with his teammates, adding 66 runs for the second wicket with captain Suryakumar Yadav and another 77 runs for the third wicket with Tilak Varma. These partnerships were instrumental in bolstering India's total against South Africa. Samson's century in this match also made him the first Indian to score two consecutive T20I centuries. Meanwhile, India comprehensively won this contest by 61 runs.

#2

Rohit Sharma - 106 in Dharamsala, 2015

Rohit Sharma held the previous record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter in Men's T20Is against South Africa. The dashing opener scored a stunning 106 off 66 balls against SA in Dharamsala way back in 2015. It was his maiden T20I ton, which was laced with 12 fours and five sixes. Though India posted 199/5 riding on Rohit's efforts, SA eventually crossed the line.

#3

Suresh Raina - 101 in Gros Islet, 2010

The 2010 ICC T20 World Cup saw Suresh Raina become the first batter to slam a T20I ton. It was the game against SA and Raina hammered a fiery 101 off just 60 balls in Gros Islet. The southpaw clobbered nine fours and five sixes as India posted 186/5 while batting first before restricting the Proteas side to 172/5.

#4

Suryakumar Yadav - 100 in Johannesburg, 2024

Suryakumar Yadav hammered a superb century against South Africa in the 2023 Johannesburg T20I. He came in when India were 29/2 after 2.3 overs. He went on to share a pivotal 112-run stand for the third wicket alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Suryakumar smashed seven fours and eight sixes en route to his 100 off 56 balls. India hence posted 201/7 while batting first and later won by 106 runs.