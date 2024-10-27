Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma has joined Kapil Dev and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi as the third Indian cricket captain to lose three or more home Test matches in a year.

In 1983, despite winning the World Cup, Kapil Dev's team lost three home Tests to the West Indies.

India have lost three home Tests under Rohit Sharma this year

Indian captains who lost three-plus home Tests in a year

What's the story In a record-breaking feat, New Zealand beat India in Pune to seal the three-match Test series. The loss, India's third in nine home Tests this year, makes Rohit Sharma the first Indian skipper in over 40 years to lose three-plus home Tests in a calendar year. It last happened under Kapil Dev's leadership in 1983. Have a look at his list.

#1

Rohit Sharma - 3* (2024)

As mentioned, Rohit has become only the third Indian captain to lose three-plus Tests in a calendar year. Under him, India lost multiple Tests and a series to New Zealand at home for the first time in history. NZ also snapped India's unbeaten streak of 18 Test series at home (since 2012). Earlier this year, India lost the 1st Test to England in Hyderabad.

#2

Kapil Dev - 3 (1983)

Although India famously won the 1983 ICC Cricket World Cup under Kapil Dev, the side tanked in home Test matches that year. They lost three of their nine Tests on home soil, with the rest ending in a draw. All three of their defeats came against the West Indies, with Dev leading the side. India lost in Kanpur, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

#3

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi - 4 (1969)

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was the first Indian captain to lose three-plus Test matches on home soil. India lost four of their eight Tests at home in 1969. The home side won two games and drew as many. Australia handed India a 3-1 defeat in the five-match series, while India drew the three-match against New Zealand (1-1).