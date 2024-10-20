Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's cricket team has achieved three significant Test wins in India.

The first was in 1969 in Nagpur, followed by a victory in Mumbai in 1988.

The most recent triumph came in 2024 in Bengaluru, marking their first Test win in India in the 21st century.

A look at New Zealand's Test wins in India

What's the story New Zealand claimed a historic win over India in the 1st Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20. The Kiwis chased down 107 on Day 5 to win their first Test in India since 1988. Overall, New Zealand won a Test for the third time in India. Have a look at NZ's Test wins in the nation.

1969: First Test win in India, Nagpur

New Zealand's first-ever Test win in India came in 1969, in Nagpur. The Graham Dowling-led side won the 2nd Test by 167 runs. They racked up 319 in the first innings before bowling India out for 257. Although India bounced back by folding the Kiwis for 214, the visitors bundled out India 109 to win the Test. Hedley Howarth took nine wickets for NZ.

1988: A win after 19 years, Wankhede

New Zealand claimed their next Test win in India after nearly two decades. It was a similar victory (by 136 runs), this time at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India, who managed 234 and 145, were set a target of 282 in the final innings. The visitors rode on the all-round exploits of John Bracewell (52, 2/81, 32, and 6/51).

2024: First Test win in India in 21st century, Bengaluru

In a record-breaking feat, NZ beat India in the 1st Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in October 2024. The visitors successfully chased down 107 on Day 5 despite India's strong comeback. India, who perished for a record 46, recovered well to score 462 in the second innings. However, NZ claimed their maiden Test win in India in the 21st century.

NZ's massive 356-run lead in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, NZ secured a massive 356-run lead against India. This is the joint fourth-biggest lead taken by a visiting team against India in India (Test cricket). In 1948, India conceded a 356-run lead to the West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium.