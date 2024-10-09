Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's cricket team will be without Kane Williamson for the first Test against India due to injury, with Mark Chapman stepping in as his replacement.

Kane Williamson sustained a groin injury strain in the Sri Lanka Test series

Kane Williamson to miss 1st Test against India: Here's why

What's the story New Zealand's star batter Kane Williamson is likely to miss the 1st Test against India owing to a groin strain. The injury was sustained during the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Williamson will have to undergo rehabilitation before linking up with the New Zealand side in India. This delays his arrival in India for the series. Meanwhile, Tom Latham will continue to lead the Kiwis.

Rehabilitation plan

NZ selector Wells hopeful of Williamson's return

New Zealand selector Sam Wells was hopeful about Williamson's recovery and return later in the series. He said, "The advice we've received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now rather than risk aggravating the injury." "While it's obviously disappointing to not have Kane available from the start of the tour, it provides an opportunity for someone else to play a role in an important series," added Wells.

Replacement announced

Mark Chapman to replace Williamson in NZ squad

Mark Chapman, who is yet to make his Test debut, will be joining the New Zealand squad as Williamson's replacement. Chapman is a regular member of New Zealand's white-ball teams. He has scored 2,954 runs in 44 First-Class matches at an average of 42.81. Chapman's tally in red-ball cricket includes six centuries and 17 half-centuries.

Squad changes

Bracewell to leave after 1st Test, Sodhi to replace him

Michael Bracewell will join the New Zealand squad for the 1st Test before heading home for the birth of his second child thereafter. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi is likely to take his place for the remaining series. The rest of the side remains unchanged from their recent series Test against Sri Lanka, with Latham taking over as captain in his new full-time role.

Information

New Zealand squad for India Test series

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, and Will Young.