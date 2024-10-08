Summarize Simplifying... In short Alyssa Healy, a top-order batter for Australia, has become the second Australian to score over 3,000 runs in Women's T20 International cricket.

She also holds the record for the highest individual score in a WT20I match and has scored over 950 runs in Women's T20 World Cup matches.

With a strike rate of 129-plus, she is one of the most efficient players in the game.

Healy entered the game, requiring just nine runs to get the mark (Image source: X/@ICC)

Alyssa Healy becomes 2nd Australian to complete 3,000 WT20I runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:52 pm Oct 08, 202407:52 pm

What's the story Alyssa Healy has become the second Australian cricketer to cross the 3,000-run mark in Women's T20 Internationals (WT20Is). She achieved the feat during Australia's clash against New Zealand in Match 10 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Sharjah. Healy entered the game, requiring just nine runs to get the mark. Here's more on her historic feat.

Career overview

Healy's impressive career statistics in WT20Is

Healy, who made her WT20I debut in 2011, has been Australia's mainstay batter in the top order. She has also been leading the Aussies since 2023. Playing her 161st WT20I, she has raced past 3,000 runs as he averages 25-plus (100: 1, 50s: 17). As per ESPNcricinfo, her srike rate of 129-plus is the best among players with at least 2,000 WT20I runs. Meg Lanning (3,405) is the only Australian with more WT20I runs than Healy.

Record

A look at her WT20I records

Healy's feat also puts her in an elite list of top run-scorers in the shortest format of women's cricket. She is now the eighth player to complete 3,000 runs in WT20Is. Healy also owns the highest-individual WT20I score among full-member team players, 148* vs Sri Lanka in October 2019. The veteran also owns most WT20I runs as a keeper (2,700-plus).

WC

Over 950 runs in Women's T20 WC

Healy has now raced past 950 runs across 41 Women's T20 WC matches at 27-plus. Healy's strike rate of 128-plus is the highest among batters with 300 or more runs in the WC. She also boasts the second-most 50-plus scores in the tournament (7). Only NZ's Suzie Bates (1,093), Lanning (992), and WI's Stafanie Taylor (974) boast more runs in the competition's history.