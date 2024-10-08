Summarize Simplifying... In short In Indian home T20Is, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal leads with 49 wickets, followed by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 34, and spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel with 33.

Chahal's average is 22.75, Bhuvneshwar's is 26.02, and Axar's is an impressive 21.21.

Chahal's average is 22.75, Bhuvneshwar's is 26.02, and Axar's is an impressive 21.21.

These three have proven their mettle in the shortest format of cricket, making them key players in India's T20I squad.

Axar Patel is one of only three Indians with over 30 wickets in home T20Is

Presenting Indian bowlers with 30+ wickets in home T20Is

By Parth Dhall 07:50 pm Oct 08, 202407:50 pm

What's the story India are set to take on Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The hosts, having claimed a one-sided victory in the series opener, would aim to seal the series in the national capital. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who shone with his all-round skills, eyes the 30-wicket mark in home T20Is. Here are the Indian bowlers with 30+ T20I wickets at home.

#1

Yuzvendra Chahal: 49 wickets

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is miles ahead of his compatriots when it comes to bowling in home T20Is. Chahal, India's acclaimed wicket-taker, owns 49 wickets from 39 home T20Is at an average of 22.75. His tally also includes a fifer. Chahal is also India's highest wicket-taker in the shortest format. The wrist-spinner has scalped 96 wickets at 25.09 so far.

#2

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 34 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was once India's mainstay pacer acorss formats, follows Chahal on this list. Bhuvi's propensity to swing the ball both ways helped him scale heights in T20I cricket. He snapped up 34 wickets in home T20Is at an average of 26.02. His tally includes a four-wicket haul. Bhuvneshwar has the second-most wickets for India in the format (90).

#3

Axar Patel: 33 wickets

Axar Patel is the only other Indian with over 30 wickets in home T20Is. Axar, who played a crucial role in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final against South Africa, has emerged as a potent spin-bowling all-rounder. The left-arm spinner owns 33 wickets from 29 home T20Is at a remarkable average of 21.21. He has a decent economy rate of 7.15.