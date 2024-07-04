In brief Simplifying... In brief Model Natasa Stankovic has been the subject of divorce rumors with cricketer Hardik Pandya, fueled by her social media silence following India's T20 World Cup win.

Natasa Stankovic seemingly responds to divorce rumors with Hardik Pandya

By Isha Sharma 11:54 am Jul 04, 2024

What's the story Serbian model and actor Natasa Stankovic has indirectly responded to the ongoing rumors about her marriage with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Amid speculation of a split, she shared a video on Instagram expressing feelings of discouragement and disappointment. In the video, she quoted from the Bible saying, "It is the Lord who goes before you and he will be with you, he will never leave you nor forsake you; do not fear or be dismayed."

Stankovic hinted at feeling 'discouraged, disappointed, sad'

The model says in the video, "I got super excited to read something that I really needed to hear today and that's why I brought the Bible with me in the car because I wanted to read it to you all." "Whenever we're going through certain situations we become discouraged, disappointed, sad, and often lost. God is with you. He is not surprised at what you're going through right now because he already has a plan."

Social media silence fuels divorce rumours

The rumors have escalated since Stankovic did not post any congratulatory message for the Indian team after India's recent T20 World Cup win against South Africa. Despite being an active Instagram user, she did not dedicate any story or post for her husband, despite his crucial role in the final. The couple has been under the scanner of split rumors since May 2024.

Stankovic faced trolls over Pandya's IPL performance

Earlier in 2024, Stankovic was subjected to online trolling due to Pandya's performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Her Instagram posts were flooded with derogatory remarks following Mumbai Indians's poor start in the tournament. Despite the ongoing speculation and online harassment, the couple has yet to release an official statement regarding the divorce rumours. They got married in May 2020 and share a son, Agastya, born in July 2020.