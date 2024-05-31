Next Article

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's looks revealed in upcoming film

'Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha' teaser: Ajay-Tabu promise high-octane drama

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:54 pm May 31, 202402:54 pm

What's the story The much-awaited teaser for the film Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, was released on Friday. The unveiling of the teaser followed the reveal of the film's poster earlier today, which intriguingly did not disclose Devgn's appearance. Sharing the teaser on his social media accounts, Devgn captioned it as, "Dushman the hum hi apne.... #AuronMeinKahanDumTha (We were our own enemies. What could others do?) #AMKDT Teaser out now. In cinemas July 5, 2024."

Teaser insights

'Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha' teaser highlights and cast details

The teaser of Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha presents Devgn and Tabu celebrating Holi, exchanging colors, and sharing a passionate hug. It also features Devgn in a jail uniform, standing outside in the rain. The title co-stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. Directed by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, and Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios, the movie is set to release on July 5, 2024.

Partnership

Devgn and Tabu's 10th collaboration in cinema

Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha will mark the 10th collaboration between Devgn and Tabu. Their previous successful projects include Drishyam, Drishyam 2, Bholaa, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, and Vijaypath. The film is being promoted as a musical romantic drama that spans over 23 years, from 2000 to 2023. In their recent works, Devgn was last seen in the biographical film Maidaan while Tabu's latest release was the critically acclaimed movie Crew.

