Instagram tests unskippable ads, draws criticism from users

Instagram tests unskippable ads, draws criticism from users

By Akash Pandey 03:54 pm Jun 03, 2024

What's the story Instagram is testing a new feature called 'Ad Breaks,' according to several reports. As the name suggests, users have reported encountering short, unskippable ads while using the app. 'Ad Breaks' will interrupt the browsing experience by presenting three to five-second ads that cannot be skipped. This has led to frustration among users, with some considering leaving the platform for alternative social media apps. The company has yet to officially provide details about this new feature.

Ad comparison

Unskippable ads are more intrusive than existing 'soft ads'

Meta has traditionally relied on ads to generate revenue. However, it has recently faced challenges like stricter privacy regulations and rise of TikTok. As a result, it's exploring new revenue streams like in-app purchases, subscriptions, and now, unskippable Ad Breaks. Instagram has always been adept at seamlessly integrating ads into our feeds, with sponsored posts that blend in with regular content. These "soft ads" aim to engage us without being too intrusive.

User feedback

Reactions to unskippable Ad Breaks

The sudden introduction of 'Ad Breaks' has sparked surprise and dissatisfaction among Instagram users. A Reddit user, @notthatogwiththename, posted about the feature, prompting comments. One user stated, "I came here to post this because there are no talks about it anywhere." Another expressed their frustration saying, "Thought I've been taking crazy pills for two days because this is currently happening with me and I couldn't find any info anywhere other than your recent post. So thank you... and goodbye IG."

Information

Impact on Instagram user experience

One user expressed their annoyance, stating, "So far I simply close the app as soon as an ad break pops up and if this continues, I'll be unsubscribing." Another criticized Instagram for not conducting "any research on this before pushing it onto the public."