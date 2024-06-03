Next Article

The Crafting Table is a 1,195-piece set for players aged 18 and up

'The Crafting Table': Meet Lego's first Minecraft set for adults

By Akash Pandey 03:32 pm Jun 03, 202403:32 pm

What's the story Lego, the globally recognized toy company, has announced its first Minecraft set specifically tailored for adult players. Named "The Crafting Table," the set is currently available for preorders and is slated to be released on August 1. Priced at $89.99 (nearly ₹7,500) in the US, this 1,195-piece set pays tribute to Minecraft's 15th anniversary with "familiar biomes, favorite mobs, and hidden Easter eggs," according to Lego's statement. Once assembled, the entire Crafting Table kit measures 5.5-inch x 6-inch x 6-inch.

Set features

Details of Lego's new Minecraft set

The Crafting Table set is designed to resemble an in-game crafting table and includes a Minecraft diorama with 12 different biomes. These include Plains (featuring a village), Taiga (with a dripstone cave), and Cherry Grove (with an abandoned mineshaft). The set also comes with eight microfigures, including characters like Steve, Alex, a skeleton, a creeper, and a pig. Additionally, it features five mini-builds and stickers that display phrases from the game.

Collection expansion

Lego's adult-oriented collection expands with Minecraft set

The Crafting Table is part of Lego's adult-oriented collection, which also features other notable kits like The Lord of the Rings Barad-dûr set, Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree, Retro Radio kit, and Star Wars TIE Interceptor. The release coincides with a significant week for Minecraft fans as Netflix is planning to launch a new animated series based on the game.