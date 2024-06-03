Next Article

The bezels could be reduced by up to 40%

iPhone 16 Pro series to feature thinnest smartphone bezels ever

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:24 pm Jun 03, 202403:24 pm

What's the story The forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are speculated to have the "narrowest bezels in the world," as per a leak from Weibo user Setsuna Digital. The bezels on these handsets could be reduced by up to 40%, enhancing the screen-to-body ratio. This information aligns with earlier reports of Apple's plans to equip these models with larger displays, measuring 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch respectively.

Bezel dimensions

How sleek will the bezels be?

Setsuna Digital's leak suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature bezels as sleek as 1.15mm, with the iPhone 16 Pro having a bit thicker bezels at 1.20mm. These dimensions would make them thinner than any existing smartphone bezels. The credibility of this leak is bolstered by its confirmation from reliable leaker Ice Universe, who also claimed these will be the "narrowest bezels in the world."

Speculation

Apple may use 'border reduction structure' technology

Leaked information suggests that Apple might use a "Border Reduction Structure" technology to achieve the ultra-thin bezels. However, it is still unclear whether this tech will lead to a price rise for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. The potential price hike could be due to the significant resources likely needed for implementing this new technology. Specific details about this technology remain undisclosed at this time.