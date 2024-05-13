Next Article

The new iPad Mini may be powered by A16 Bionic chip

New Apple iPad Mini to debut by end of 2024

By Akash Pandey 02:17 pm May 13, 202402:17 pm

What's the story Apple is anticipated to unveil a new iPad Mini by late 2024, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This forecast follows Apple's recent 'Let Loose' event where it showcased its latest iPad Pro and iPad Air lineup but did not present an update for the iPad Mini. At the event, the tech giant also introduced the new Apple Pencil Pro and an updated Magic Keyboard for the Pro iPads.

Upgrade details

New iPad Mini to replace 2021 model

Gurman predicts that the forthcoming model will supersede the existing iPad Mini 2021. He stated that the new iPad Mini will be launched at "the end of this year at the earliest." The analyst also anticipates that this compact tablet will feature a faster chip, with no other significant upgrades. The current sixth-generation iPad Mini is equipped with an A15 Bionic processor and starts at ₹49,900 for the Wi-Fi variant with 64GB storage.

Information

Rumored features of the upcoming tablet

Rumors suggest that the seventh-generation iPad Mini may come with an A16 Bioinc chip and a slightly larger display than its predecessor. These upgrades may result in a slight price hike for both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi+Cellular models.