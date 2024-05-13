Next Article

It is available for both Android and iOS

WhatsApp now offering channel management option for linked devices

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:59 pm May 13, 202401:59 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that enables users to manage channels from their linked mobile devices. This update, available in the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, aims to provide a consistent user experience across all platforms. The facility was discovered in recent updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store, and beta firmware for iOS from the TestFlight app.

Improved functionality

Enhanced accessibility with WhatsApp's latest firmware

Previously, channel management was restricted to primary devices, necessitating users to switch between devices, in order to access their preferred channels. The latest update now allows users to create, view, as well as follow channels from any linked device. This ensures a seamless experience regardless of the mobile device being used.

Privacy upgrade

WhatsApp to enhance privacy with locked chats option

In addition to channel management, WhatsApp is also developing a locked chats facility for linked devices. This new feature is designed to offer users increased privacy when it comes to their locked chats, by extending protection across all linked devices. The introduction of these features underscores WhatsApp's commitment to enhancing functionality and improve the user experience.