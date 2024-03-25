Next Article

The feature is currently under development for iOS

WhatsApp to let you control who uses your avatar stickers

By Akash Pandey 11:15 am Mar 25, 202411:15 am

What's the story WhatsApp is in the process of developing a novel privacy feature for iOS, as disclosed in its most recent update submitted via the TestFlight beta program. The update, labeled as version 24.6.10.74, is expected to incorporate a facility that will empower users to dictate who can utilize their avatar in stickers. This feature, dubbed "Avatar Stickers," was initially introduced in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.20 update, and is now being integrated into the iOS app as well.

Feature details

A closer look at Avatar Stickers

The "Avatar Stickers" feature is engineered to provide users with greater control over their digital persona by determining who can replicate their style and appearance in avatar stickers. To facilitate this, WhatsApp intends to roll out three distinct privacy options: "My Contacts," "Selected Contacts," and "Nobody." These options enable users to permit anyone from their contact list, limit the selection to trusted contacts only, or completely deactivate the feature.

What's more?

Boosting user interaction and security

Provided that both you and a contact mutually allow this setting, stickers showcasing your avatar alongside theirs will be available in your chat. This innovative feature strives to boost user interaction by delivering a more personalized and secure communication experience. By granting users the ability to dictate who can display their avatar in stickers, WhatsApp aims to guarantee that only authorized contacts can access and showcase their avatar stickers.