What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX﻿ has witnessed a substantial growth in its popularity among Indian gamers. The game motivates players to participate in fierce battles and strategic gameplay. Additionally, it offers an exclusive rewards redemption program for an unmatched gaming experience. This feature not only heightens excitement among players but also promotes fair play and equal chances for everyone to advance in the game.

Exclusive codes improve gameplay

A unique aspect of Garena Free Fire MAX is the daily provision of exclusive codes. These alphanumeric codes are accessible for a brief period of 12 to 18 hours. FE6Y4G5BTHJ0GKBI, FHIUYHRJI6REDR6Y, FUHBVNDJEKI569JY, FTBGVGDTYHERTGFY F6GTDCRFYVT5FDR4, FR67UYHFTYHTYHGR, FJKGTKITR677U6YS, FBJNR67T7YR56YY5 S4D9F3V12M5T7G8S, E5R9V3F2D7N14G8K, P6F3D9R1V5N7MG4K, M3D86R9N2M5T7G4K L6F2V9D3R1N5MG4K, O8N1V5F3D7R9M24K, U1D9F4VN6M3T5G8K, I3R7F1D8N4M69G2K F5R9F2D7V1N4M6TS, Q4N8F3D7R1V02T5G, W8F4VR2G5N7M3T6K, Z6N9V3F7D1R52G4S T7F2R9D5V1N68G3S, C5D9F2R1V6N7M43K, Y9R3F5D1V7N2M68K, B7D9V2FN4M5T8G3K X2F9V5D1R3N7M46S, J9F2R4D5V1N6MG8K Players are encouraged to redeem the codes promptly to avoid missing out on the rewards.

Redemption process

How to unlock in-game items?

To avail the exclusive rewards, players need to sign into their registered account through the official redemption website. After signing in, they have to input their 12-digit redeem code on the subsequent page. Once redeemed successfully, players can retrieve their rewards from the in-game mail section within 24 hours. Note that guest accounts cannot access these codes. Players must connect their account to platforms such as Google, Facebook, X, Apple, VK or Huawei to be eligible for the rewards.