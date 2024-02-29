Next Article

WhatsApp rolls out 'Search by Date' feature on Android devices

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:03 pm Feb 29, 2024

What's the story Meta-owned popular messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a "search by date" feature for Android users. This allows them to easily locate specific chats from a particular date. Previously available on iOS, Mac desktop, and WhatsApp Web, the update was announced by Mark Zuckerberg on his WhatsApp channel, where he shared a video demonstrating the feature in action.

How to use the new search feature?

To use the "search by date" function, users simply need to open a chat. Then they have to tap on the contact or group name, and then tap the search button followed by the calendar icon to select a date. This new feature complements existing search options that enable users to filter conversations by media type, like links, and docs.

Additional search-related features in development

In addition to this update, WhatsApp is testing other search-related features. In December, WABetaInfo reported that the company was experimenting with chat filters like "All," "Unread," "Contacts," and "Groups." Earlier this February, the blog mentioned that WhatsApp was working on a "Favorites" filter to quickly access starred messages. Last week, the platform claimed support for new text formatting options. This includes bulleted lists, block quotes, numbered lists, and inline code for both individual and group chats as well as Channels.