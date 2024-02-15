Codes are available exclusively for first 500 users

Garena Free Fire MAX releases redeem codes for February 15

By Mudit Dube 09:35 am Feb 15, 202409:35 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX, an enhanced version of the popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire, has released its redeem codes for February 15. The original game faced a ban in India back in February 2022, but has since gained a loyal following among Indian gamers due to its eye-catching graphics and thrilling gameplay. The release of daily redeem codes adds to the game's appeal, providing players with complimentary in-game items.

Benefits

Redeem codes provide exciting in-game rewards

These redeem codes consist of alphanumeric combinations featuring capital letters and numbers. By redeeming these codes, players can access various in-game rewards such as skins, weapons, and character upgrades. The appeal of these codes serves as a clever marketing strategy, building anticipation and a sense of reward among players. However, the codes are only available for a limited time (up to 12-18 hours) and exclusively for the first 500 users who redeem them.

How to redeem

Today's redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX

The redeem codes for February 15 are: FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT, FHFTY67URT6HGSU4, FDYGTH6R567UE56K FYH6T7YJUT67UUTH, FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU, FV7YFHDN4M496LYP F6T78KJHGSERFF87, FRJNTR67UH675Y4E, FUYFTHUJR67URYH4 These codes grant players exciting rewards like special weapons, diamonds, vouchers, and unique skins to elevate their gaming experience. To redeem, head to the official redemption site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in with your registered account, input any redeem code into the dialog box and click the "Confirm" button. Upon successful redemption, the associated reward will show up in your account within a day.