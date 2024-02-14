Interested parties have until March 10 to register their intentions

China seeks instrument developers for Chang'e 8 Moon mission

Feb 14, 2024

What's the story The China National Space Administration (CNSA) is inviting domestic entities to develop key instruments for the Chang'e 8 mission. It is set to launch in 2028. This mission will lay the foundation for the International Lunar Research Station at the Moon's south pole. CNSA's goal is to combine the expertise of various parties to achieve cutting-edge technologies and groundbreaking research.

Key instruments for Chang'e 8 mission

Among the nine instruments requested by CNSA, is a device that uses solar power to melt lunar soil and create "functional parts" at a rate of at least 40 cubic cm/hour. A 100kg battery-powered robot will be responsible for preparing a workspace on the Moon's surface, transferring parts from the lander, and assembling them. This robot must travel at a minimum speed of 400m per hour and unload instruments from the lander with high precision.

Studying Moon's geology and testing technologies

The Chang'e 8 mission will transport 14 scientific instruments to study local geology, test resource utilization technologies, and conduct Earth observations. These instruments include a seismometer as well as multiple sensors, for a low-frequency electromagnetic field detector. It will examine quakes and the Moon's deep structure. Meanwhile, the robot will also collect Moon rocks for analysis, helping scientists better understand lunar evolution. Some of these rocks will be stored on the satellite for future retrieval by other missions.

Preparing for long-term human presence on Moon

Additionally, the mission calls for a 36kg ecological experimental gadget, to test life-support technologies for long-term human habitation on the Moon. This device will offer a sealed, controlled environment for testing lunar soils, plants, and Earth microbes. CNSA officials have allocated 200kg of the Chang'e 8 payload for partner countries collaborating with China on the mission. The ultimate goal of all Chang'e missions is to enable Chinese astronauts to land on the Moon before 2030.

Upcoming Chinese lunar missions

China's Queqiao 2 relay satellite, meant for communications between Earth and missions to the Moon's far side, will take off soon. It will be followed by the Chang'e 6 mission later this year. It will aim to be the first to bring back samples from the far side of the Moon. Finally, Chang'e 7 is slated to launch in 2026. It will search for water ice at the Moon's south pole.