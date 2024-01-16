Tall claims or reality? China develops battery with 50-year life

By Rishabh Raj 12:25 pm Jan 16, 202412:25 pm



Betavolt, a Chinese start-up, is making tall claims that they have invented a battery that can power a device for more than 50 years without ever needing to be charged or maintained. If proven accurate, this pioneering technology would mark the first successful miniaturization of atomic energy, packing 63 nuclear isotopes into a module smaller than a coin. The battery is currently in the pilot testing phase and is expected to be mass-produced for commercial use in the future.

Applications and power output of Betavolt's battery

The nuclear battery developed by Betavolt is designed for a wide range of applications, including aerospace, AI equipment, medical devices, microprocessors, advanced sensors, small drones, and micro-robots. At present, the battery's power output is 100 microwatts at 3 volts, with plans to increase it to one watt by 2025. The technology works by converting the energy released from decaying isotopes into electricity, an idea first explored in the 20th century.

Safety and environmental friendliness of Betavolt's battery

Betavolt ensures that its nuclear battery is safe and does not emit external radiation, making it suitable for use in medical devices such as pacemakers, artificial hearts, and cochlear implants. The company also highlights the environmental benefits of its atomic energy batteries. After the decay period, the 63 isotopes transform into a stable, non-radioactive isotope of copper, posing no threat or pollution to the environment.

Unique design features and future prospects for Betavolt's nuclear battery

The layered design of Betavolt's nuclear battery prevents fires or explosions due to sudden force and allows it to operate in a wide temperature range from -60 degrees Celsius to 120 degrees Celsius. China has been actively pursuing the miniaturization of nuclear batteries under its 14th Five-Year Plan from 2021-2025. Betavolt believes that this innovation will place China at the forefront of the AI technological revolution once mass production begins after testing and obtaining necessary clearances.