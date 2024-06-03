Next Article

Realme's gaming-centric GT 6 model to launch on June 20

By Akash Pandey 03:18 pm Jun 03, 202403:18 pm

What's the story Realme has officially confirmed the global launch of its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 6, on June 20. The device will debut in India and several other countries including Italy, Indonesia, Spain, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Brazil, Poland, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. The company is promoting the GT 6 as an 'AI flagship killer', indicating a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-related features, such as AI Smart Removal, AI Night Vision, and AI Smart Search.

Highlights

Display and hardware details

The Realme GT 6 is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo6, launched in China last month. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It's likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with an Adreno 735 graphics processor. On the software front, it will run Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

Performance specs

Camera and battery specifications

The Realme GT 6 is expected to sport a dual camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an ultra-wide-angle 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor. A front-facing camera of 32MP is also anticipated for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast-charging. In India, it is expected to be priced around ₹35,000.