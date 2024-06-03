Next Article

iOS 18 will be the biggest upgrade in the company's history

Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18 set for major overhaul

By Akash Pandey 03:14 pm Jun 03, 202403:14 pm

What's the story Apple's forthcoming operating system, iOS 18, is poised for significant changes, as revealed ahead of the WWDC 2024 developer conference. The tech giant plans a major upgrade focusing on revamping key apps using generative AI. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman disclosed that Apple aims to redesign the Settings app with a cleaner interface, better organization, and enhanced search functionality.

App improvements

Control Centre and core apps to get AI-driven enhancements

Alongside the Settings app, Apple's Control Centre is also set for improvements, including a new 'Now Playing' music widget and HomeKit smart home controls. Gurman further confirmed that Apple will utilize generative AI to upgrade core apps such as Photos, Notes, Messages, and the Safari browser. The Siri voice assistant is also slated for a big AI-centric overhaul.

Siri upgrade

Siri to power individual features

The Siri revamp is reportedly due to a deal between Apple and OpenAI, aimed at integrating generative AI capabilities into iOS 18. Siri could summarize diverse content, from notifications to lengthy documents, streamlining information consumption and management for users. One standout feature could be the "Greymatter Catch Up" functionality, allowing users to receive a comprehensive overview of recent notifications. The iOS 18 update will also bring AI enhancements to photo editing and emoji customization, offering personalized assistance and creative tools.

Feature preview

iOS 18's AI features to debut in developer beta version

The new AI features in iOS 18 are expected to be initially introduced as a preview in the developer beta version of the operating system. Apple plans to launch a stable version of these features with iPhone 16, which is set for release in September. This strategy allows developers and early adopters to test and provide feedback on the new functionalities before they are rolled out to all users.