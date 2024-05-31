Next Article

May 31, 2024

What's the story Apple is preparing a significant artificial intelligence (AI) upgrade for Siri, its virtual assistant, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This update, expected to be announced next month as part of iOS 18, will allow users to control specific features within iPhone apps using voice commands. Initially, this functionality will be limited to Apple-developed apps and support "hundreds" of commands.

Advanced features

Siri's will handle multiple tasks at once

The upgraded Siri will initially process one command at a time, but Apple plans to expand this capability. In the future, Siri will be able to handle several tasks in a single request, such as summarizing a recorded meeting and then sending it to a friend, as per the report. This is part of Apple's larger AI strategy set to be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10.

Strategic partnerships

Apple's AI strategy and potential OpenAI collaboration

Apple is reportedly in discussions with OpenAI to integrate the startup's chatbot and other technologies into iOS. The Information reported that a billion-dollar deal has been closed between Apple and OpenAI. As part of its security measures, Apple plans to use M2 Ultra chips with its Secure Enclave for cloud processing, ensuring data processed remotely is as secure as when it's on the device.

Enhanced navigation

New capabilities for precise device control

The AI overhaul will allow Siri to control and navigate iPhones more precisely. This includes opening individual files, moving notes to different folders, sending or deleting emails, and opening specific publications in Apple News. Users can also ask the device for a summary of an article in Messages. Currently, Siri is mostly used for broader commands like playing music playlists or controlling smart home appliances.