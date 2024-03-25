Next Article

Users will need not immediately update their device after taking it out of the box

Apple's new Presto system can update firmware on box-sealed iPhones

By Akash Pandey 12:24 pm Mar 25, 202412:24 pm

What's the story Apple is poised to revolutionize its retail experience across the US with an innovative system dubbed "Presto within Apple." This cutting-edge technology will empower store employees to wirelessly update iPhone software while the device is still in its box. The system is scheduled for deployment in Apple Stores beginning in April, with a goal of covering all stores by early summer.

History

System undergoing trials since 2023

First reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in October, the "Presto within Apple" system has been undergoing trials at a few chosen Apple Stores since late 2023. In his latest newsletter, Gurman compared the system to "a metal cubby for shoes." The technology employs a "pad-like device that the store can place boxes of iPhones on top of." It is capable of powering up iPhones, updating their software, and then powering them down again without needing to unbox the phones.

Usefulness

The new feature is set to improve customer experience

The rollout of "Presto within Apple" is set to significantly improve the customer experience. Customers buying new iPhones from Apple Stores will likely not need to update their devices immediately after unboxing them. Instead, the store will have the capability to update the devices as soon as new iOS versions become available. This initiative aims to ensure customers receive their new iPhones with the most recent iOS version installed, addressing a persistent issue in the retail process.