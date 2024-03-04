Next Article

Apple Vision Pro users can stream these new IMAX documentaries

By Akash Pandey 05:21 pm Mar 04, 202405:21 pm

What's the story Apple Vision Pro users are in for a treat as IMAX expands its offerings to four documentaries. These join a series of new immersive films that are already available for the VR headset. Apple introduced 150 3D movies during the launch, accessible through Apple TV+ and other streaming platforms, featuring recent titles such as Avatar: The Way of Water and Dune. The addition of new IMAX content promises an immersive experience with high-quality audio and visuals that rival premium cinemas.

The IMAX app now features documentaries such as Pandas 3D, A Beautiful Planet 3D, Deep Sky, and SuperPower Dogs 3D for Vision Pro users. These titles can be rented and viewed in a 1.43:1 aspect ratio, with a free demo available for each movie to preview the experience. Once rented, films stay in the user's catalog for 30 days, but after starting to watch, they only have 48 hours before the rental expires.

Besides IMAX, Disney+ also offers a range of 3D movies for Vision Pro users, including Avengers: Endgame and Incredibles 2. For gaming enthusiasts, trying PC games on the platform is highly recommended. Users can refer to guides on connecting Vision Pro with a Mac and learn how to force close apps on the VR headset to optimize their experience.