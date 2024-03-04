Next Article

Price starts at Rs. 1.15 lakh

Apple unveils M3-equipped MacBook Air in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:36 pm Mar 04, 202407:36 pm

What's the story Apple has unveiled its latest 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models. They are powered by the M3 chip for a whopping 60% speed boost compared to the M1 MacBook Air. With up to 18 hours of battery life, these sleek laptops are up for pre-order now and will start shipping on March 8. The 13-inch model is priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh, while the 15-inch version will set you back Rs. 1.35 lakh.

Equipment

Enhanced display and connectivity

In a first for MacBook Airs, these new models can support dual displays even when closed. Both sizes feature a Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits of brightness, MagSafe charging, WiFi 6E, and a pair of Thunderbolt ports. The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is available at a discounted price of Rs. 99,900.

Features

Upgraded performance and design elements

The M3 chip comes with an upgraded 16-core Neural Engine for running "optimized AI models" and an integrated GPU for mesh shading and ray tracing. These laptops also include three microphones, a Full-HD FaceTime camera, and support for Spatial Audio as well as Dolby Atmos. Measuring less than half an inch thick, the M3 MacBook Airs are available in four colors: Starlight, Space Gray, Silver, and Midnight. The last color option features an anodization seal to minimize fingerprints.

Specs

Internals and sustainability

The new MacBook Air runs on macOS Sonoma. It also sports an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory. MacBook Air has become the first Apple product to be made with 50% recycled content. This includes 100% recycled aluminum in the enclosure, 100% recycled rare earth elements in magnets, and 100% recycled copper in the main logic board.