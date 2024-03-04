Next Article

By Akash Pandey 06:33 pm Mar 04, 202406:33 pm

What's the story OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartwatch, the Watch 2, in India last week. Starting today, it is up for grabs through the company's official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. The wearable features a sturdy design, an AMOLED screen, and an impressive 100-hour battery life. Retailing at Rs. 24,999, the OnePlus Watch 2 sits in the premium category. However, is it worth considering? Let's find out.

Design and display

The watch is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance

The OnePlus Watch 2 bears a circular design, with a circular crown and an action button. The case width is 46mm. It is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. Additionally, it complies with MIL-STD-810H standards for durability. The 1.43-inch AMOLED touch display is protected by a curved sapphire crystal and offers a peak brightness of 1,000-nits. Consumers can buy the wearable in Black Steel (black) and Radiant Steel (silver) color variants.

Hardware and software

It runs Google's latest smartwatch OS

The OnePlus Watch 2 is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 and BES2700 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It runs on Google's Wear OS 4. You get a range of health monitoring features, over 100 sports modes, and six physical activity modes including walking, running, and cycling. The watch draws power from a 500mAh battery that provides up to 100 hours of battery life.

Information

Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 off using these offers

ICICI Bank and OneCard users can enjoy Rs. 2,000 discount on the OnePlus Watch 2. Plus, no-cost EMI options are available for 12 months. Some of the early buyers will receive a complimentary shoulder bag.

Verdict

Should you consider the OnePlus Watch 2?

OnePlus has made a comeback in the smartwatch segment after almost three years. The company's first-gen model struggled due to subpar performance and poor software experience. The second-gen watch seems promising, but its high price tag may pose a hurdle. The lack of a smaller case size may also discourage buyers with slimmer wrists. Some of the alternatives we suggest are Amazfit Balance, Fitbit Sense 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch5 or Watch6, and Apple Watch SE.