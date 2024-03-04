Next Article

Nothing Phone (2a) will be manufactured in India

By Akash Pandey 05:59 pm Mar 04, 2024

What's the story Nothing's latest smartphone, the Phone (2a), will be launched globally tomorrow i.e. March 5. Ahead of its official debut, the company has revealed that the device will be made in India. The move from the London-based tech start-up is not unexpected as it already produces two other smartphones in the country. The Phone (2a) will debut as the company's most affordable smartphone to date.

Manufacturing details

Production will happen in Tamil Nadu

The Phone (2a) will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu. The company also makes Phone (1) and Phone (2) in the same facility. The global launch will take place in India, featuring an in-person event in New Delhi. The event will also be live streamed via YouTube. Separately, Indian actor Ranveer Singh has been confirmed as the brand ambassador for Nothing's products in India.

What's more?

Phone (2a)'s specifications and additional launches

The Phone (2a) will come with a custom Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, which has been "exclusively co-engineered with Nothing to deliver seamless performance with remarkable power efficiency." The smartphone's design and color options﻿ have already been revealed, showcasing its unique asthetics. Along with the Phone (2a), Nothing will also introduce the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds at the launch event.