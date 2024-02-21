They will be sold on Flipkart

What's the story CMF, an offshoot of Nothing, is gearing up to broaden its product range with the introduction of two new audio devices in India on March 5. This news comes as the Nothing Phone (2a) makes its debut in the country. It will arrive on the same day as the CMF products. The soon-to-be-released audio gadgets, Neckband Pro and CMF Buds, will be up for grabs on Flipkart.

Product #1

Neckband Pro will have a custom TPU driver

The CMF Neckband Pro is set to be the first Bluetooth neckband earphones boasting 50dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Outfitted with a sizable 12.4mm bio-fiber and custom TPU driver, it will promise superior audio quality. Moreover, the Neckband Pro will feature five microphones with AI noise cancellation for enhanced call clarity. Users will be able to tweak five bass levels using the ultra bass technology within the Nothing X app.

Product #2

CMF Buds will offer best-in-class ANC

As for the CMF Buds, they're anticipated to be a scaled-down version of the Buds Pro, yet still delivering top-notch ANC. They'll have the same driver as the Neckband Pro, as opposed to the 10mm driver in the Pro model. Similar to the Neckband Pro, the Buds will also come with ultra bass technology, enabling users to tailor their listening experience. More information about both products may emerge in the days leading up to the big launch event.

Price

How much will they cost?

The pricing details of the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds in India will be disclosed at the time of their launch. However, the former should cost around Rs. 3,000, while the latter might be priced around Rs. 5,000.