LG's 65-inch 4K OLED TV is 35% off on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey July 29, 2023 | 06:14 pm 2 min read

The smart TV supports Filmmaker mode (Photo credit: LG)

LG's 65-inch OLED smart TV is currently retailing at a discounted price via Flipkart. The television delivers a rich audio and video experience, voice assistance, a dedicated game mode, and a range of peripherals for external plug-ins. Also, its sleek form factor adds to your home decor. Check out this limited-time deal, if you want to uplift your home entertainment.

Here's the price breakdown

The 65-inch LG OLED TV (LG OLED A3) is priced at Rs. 2,24,990. However, it is currently retailing for Rs. 1,59,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 65,000. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 11,000 exchange bonus (region dependent) along with EMI options on leading bank cards. An instant discount of Rs. 4,000 is applicable on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions.

The television supports Dolby Vision

The 65-inch LG OLED TV bears a sleek design with ultra-thin bezels. It sports 4K (2160x3840 pixels) resolution and an AI 4K Upscaler algorithm which enlarges/upscales the images without losing quality. The television also supports a 60Hz refresh rate, Dynamic Tone Mapping, Dolby Vision, and HDR10/HLG formats. It is equipped with dual, down-firing stereo speakers with a 20W audio output and Dolby Atmos tuning.

It includes three HDMI ports

The 65-inch LG OLED TV gets three HDMI ports, two USB slots, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an optical port. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. You can use the remote to trigger the built-in Alexa assistant.

It supports a dedicated game mode

The 65-inch LG OLED TV is powered by an α7 Gen6 AI processor. The device boots webOS 23. It works with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit. The onboard Game Optimizer feature allows gamers to experience smooth gaming, improving the frames per second rendering by unlocking the full potential of CPU/GPU. The television also supports Auto Low Latency Mode.

Here's how to avail bank and exchange offers

Head to this Flipkart product page. Now, click on the exchange button to replace your old television and avail exchange offers. Proceed to the checkout page, look out for the bank offers, and complete the payment to place the order.