PS5 Pro's launch is expected to coincide with the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6

Sony may soon announce PlayStation 5 Pro to boost sales

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 06:37 pm Feb 21, 202406:37 pm

What's the story Industry analyst Serkan Toto has revealed that Sony might be working on a "Pro" version of PlayStation 5 (PS5). It may be released in late 2024. Toto told CNBC, "There seems to be a broad consensus in the game industry that Sony is indeed preparing for the launch of PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024." Sony is experiencing a slowdown in sales growth, with the PlayStation 5 selling one million fewer units than average during the December quarter.

Launch timing

PS5 Pro launch could coincide with GTA 6 release

The PS5 Pro is anticipated to follow a similar release timeline as its predecessor, the PlayStation 4 Pro, which debuted three years after the original console. The new gaming console may debut this year and go on sale alongside the Grand Theft Auto VI release in 2025. This comes after Sony's announcement that it has lowered its sales forecast for the fiscal year through March from 25 million units to 21 million, resulting in a $10 billion loss in m-cap.

Debut and features

PS5 was launched in 2020

Since its launch in November 2020, the PlayStation 5 has sold over 40 million units (as of October 2023). In India, the PS5 currently retails at Rs. 44,990 for the Digital Edition and Rs. 54,990 for the standard model. The two models offer AMD RDNA 2 graphics, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, and 825GB of storage. They are equipped with an octa-core AMD Ryzen Zen 2 processor and provide gaming at up to 120fps.