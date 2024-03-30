Next Article

The camera island will have a pill-shaped layout to enable spatial video recording on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

Leak reveals Apple iPhone 16's new camera layout

By Akash Pandey 03:34 pm Mar 30, 202403:34 pm

What's the story Apple may introduce the iPhone 16 with some design changes. Leaked images of iPhone 16 cases suggest a vertical camera arrangement. The images, courtesy tipster Sonny Dickson, show a new camera cutout designed for the upcoming iPhone. This design differs from the existing iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models, which feature diagonally aligned main and ultra-wide camera lenses. The vertical layout is speculated to enable spatial video recording on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

Design evolution

Vertical camera design similar to previous iPhone models

The new camera layout for the iPhone 16 mirrors previous models like the iPhone X, XS, and 11. Apple transitioned to a diagonal layout with the launch of the iPhone 13 in 2021. The design shift for the upcoming model reflects a similar change made to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max last year. In those models, main and ultra-wide cameras were vertically stacked, facilitating spatial video recording for Vision Pro.

Case details

Leak indicates size variations and new features

The leaked images reveal two cases for the upcoming iPhone 16 models. The larger case is likely for the iPhone 16 Plus model. Both cases feature a vertical rear camera bump with a cutout for an LED flash adjacent to the camera island. The design deviates from the square camera island with rounded edges found on models like the iPhone 15, 14, and 13 series. Apple's Action button is also expected to be incorporated into iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.