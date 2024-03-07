Next Article

Its production will start in 2027

Apple reportedly developing foldable MacBook with 20.3-inch screen

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:10 pm Mar 07, 202402:10 pm

What's the story Apple is reportedly cooking up a foldable MacBook featuring a 20.3-inch screen, as revealed by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The tech giant seems to have a clear roadmap for this device, with mass production anticipated to kick off in 2027. This news comes on the heels of whispers about Apple dabbling in various foldable gadgets, including iPhones and iPads.

History

Previous reports about a foldable MacBook

Last year, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) Analyst, Ross Young, spilled the beans on Apple's interest in foldable notebook concepts. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also chimed in, reporting that the company was eyeing a foldable gadget with a 20-inch display. These findings are in sync with Kuo's recent disclosure, hinting that Apple is actively chasing the dream of a foldable MacBook.

Inventory

Apple's biggest laptop screen currently is 16-inch

The biggest laptop currently sold by Apple is the 16-inch MacBook Pro. A 17-inch MacBook Pro was also on offer once but was discontinued in 2012. The upcoming foldable MacBook is tipped to have a display measuring around 20-inch diagonally when fully expanded. However, Kuo has not given any details about the gadget's exact design.

Others

There are also prototypes for foldable iPhones and iPads

Fast forward to this year, The Information disclosed that Apple has been toying with the idea of a foldable iPhone since 2018, experimenting with two distinct prototypes. One resembled a typical phone, while the other looked more like a foldable iPad. However, a Chinese blogger claimed that Apple's prototypes didn't make the cut in quality tests, leading to the projects being "temporarily shelved."