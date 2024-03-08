Next Article

The VisionOS 1.1 allows users to create their personas hands-free

Apple releases VisionOS 1.1 with improved personas

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 01:06 pm Mar 08, 202401:06 pm

What's the story Apple has unveiled VisionOS 1.1, an update of Vision Pro that brings major enhancements to user personas, such as hair and makeup appearance, neck and mouth representation, and eye rendering. A persona is a dynamic and digital representation of your face and hand movements used during video calls. After you capture your persona, you can tweak it by adjusting the lighting, and brightness, or selecting a pair of glasses.

Technical details

Hands-free persona setup and mobile device management

The latest VisionOS allows users to create their personas hands-free by choosing "Hands-free Capture" mode in the Settings >Persona menu. Additionally, the update introduces Mobile Device Management (MDM) for businesses, allowing admins to customize Vision Pro configurations, install apps on a large scale, and remotely erase devices. Apple announced its support for enterprise device management just last month.

App store expanding

Additional improvements and growing app store

VisionOS 1.1 also features improvements like the option to remove system apps from Home View, enhanced Mac connectivity with Mac Virtual Display and increased virtual keyboard text input accuracy. It also includes updated closed caption controls for Apple Immersive video viewing. With over 1,000 native apps now available on App Store, users can enjoy a growing array of choices for their Apple Vision Pro experience.