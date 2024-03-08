Apple releases VisionOS 1.1 with improved personas
Apple has unveiled VisionOS 1.1, an update of Vision Pro that brings major enhancements to user personas, such as hair and makeup appearance, neck and mouth representation, and eye rendering. A persona is a dynamic and digital representation of your face and hand movements used during video calls. After you capture your persona, you can tweak it by adjusting the lighting, and brightness, or selecting a pair of glasses.
Hands-free persona setup and mobile device management
The latest VisionOS allows users to create their personas hands-free by choosing "Hands-free Capture" mode in the Settings >Persona menu. Additionally, the update introduces Mobile Device Management (MDM) for businesses, allowing admins to customize Vision Pro configurations, install apps on a large scale, and remotely erase devices. Apple announced its support for enterprise device management just last month.
Additional improvements and growing app store
VisionOS 1.1 also features improvements like the option to remove system apps from Home View, enhanced Mac connectivity with Mac Virtual Display and increased virtual keyboard text input accuracy. It also includes updated closed caption controls for Apple Immersive video viewing. With over 1,000 native apps now available on App Store, users can enjoy a growing array of choices for their Apple Vision Pro experience.