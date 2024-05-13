Next Article

Four significant camera enhancements are coming to the Pro models

iPhone 16 Pro series set to receive major camera upgrades

By Akash Pandey 10:24 am May 13, 202410:24 am

What's the story As Apple's launch of the iPhone 16 series approaches, online leaks and rumors suggest significant camera upgrades for the Pro models. As per 9To5Mac, the anticipated improvements include an upgraded ultra-wide camera, enhanced optical zoom capabilities, improved lens flare control, and a new Sony primary sensor for superior low-light photography. These enhancements are expected to provide higher-resolution images and enable spatial video recording with greater clarity.

Ultra-wide improvement

Ultra-wide camera to get better

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to feature a 48MP ultra-wide camera, a substantial leap from the current 12MP ultra-wide camera in the iPhone 15 Pro models. The devices are also expected to receive an upgraded main camera, which will feature a new Sony sensor This upgrade will allow the smartphone to capture more light and detail in various scenes and objects.

Zoom upgrade

iPhone 16 Pro models to feature enhanced zoom capabilities

Rumors suggest that Apple may introduce an upgraded tetaprism (telephoto) camera in the iPhone 16 Pro models. Apple may call it "periscope ultra-long telephoto combination camera." This camera is expected to support at least 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom. Some experts speculate about even more expanded zoom capabilities to capture distant objects with better clarity.

Lens improvement

New lens coating technology to reduce flare

Apple is reportedly testing a new atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology for anti-reflective coating on its lenses. This technology aims to reduce lens flare, a common issue faced by many smartphone users when shooting in bright lighting conditions. If successful, this coating could significantly reduce unexpected artifacts in images captured with the iPhone 16 Pro models.