Apple store workers in US approve potential strike: Here's why

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:33 pm May 13, 202412:33 pm

What's the story Unionized employees at an Apple store in Towson, Maryland, US have given the green light for a potential strike. This marks a significant milestone in the efforts to unionize retail and tech workers across the country. The Towson store made history earlier this year, by becoming the first Apple retail outlet to officially recognize a union. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) announced this decision on Saturday, although no date has been set for the potential strike.

Solidarity message

Union's commitment to workers' rights and improvements

The IAM CORE Negotiating Committee has expressed its commitment to advocating for workers' rights and well-being. "This vote today is the first step in demonstrating our solidarity and sends a clear message to Apple," the committee stated. They also emphasized their goal of securing improvements that benefit all employees, as discussions with Apple management continue. The union has been in negotiations with Apple since January 2023, focusing on issues such as work-life balance, unpredictable scheduling, and wages.

Negotiation outcome

Unsatisfactory negotiations lead to collective demand

After more than a year of negotiations with Apple management, the union has expressed dissatisfaction with the outcomes. "Following over a year of negotiations with Apple management that yielded unsatisfactory outcomes, union members are signaling their collective demand for meaningful change," according to a statement from the union. In response, an Apple spokesperson emphasized the company's commitment to its team members, and assured respectful engagement with the Towson store's union in ongoing discussions.

Union opposition

Mixed reactions to unionization among Apple stores

While the Towson store is moving toward strike, workers at another store in Short Hills, New Jersey voted against forming a union. This decision comes amid allegations of unfair labor practices against Apple, for retaliating against one of the organizers at this store. Last week, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that Apple violated federal labor laws in 2022, by confiscating union flyers and interrogating staff about unionizing efforts, at its World Trade Center store in New York.