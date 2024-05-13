Next Article

Order volume was higher than on New Year's Eve

Zomato achieves biggest ever order volume on Mother's Day

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:14 pm May 13, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Zomato reported an unprecedented volume of orders on Mother's Day, surpassing even the numbers seen on New Year's Eve, as stated by CEO Deepinder Goyal. "We have surpassed our highest orders today! Thank you for making us a part of your celebrations," Goyal announced on social media. He highlighted the significance of Mother's Day outperforming other festive occasions like New Year's Eve and Valentine's Day, in terms of order volume.

Diverse demand

Surge in orders extends beyond food

The rise in orders was not confined to food items alone, but also encompassed other gifting items. Zomato's quick commerce platform, Blinkit, experienced a significant rise in demand for goodies such as handbags, fresh bouquets, as well as smartwatches.

Special celebration

Zomato celebrated Mother's Day with the mothers of employees

To commemorate the occasion, Zomato invited the mothers of its employees to the company's office. This unique celebration not only honored these mothers, but also provided valuable feedback for improving the company's operations. Goyal expressed gratitude for their contributions and insights on this special day.

Others

Swiggy Instamart also set new order volume records

Mother's Day also set new order volume records for Swiggy Instamart. CEO Phani Kishan Addepalli shared that the most popular orders varied across cities. "Going by the current orders, looks like @swiggyinstamart is on track to hit our highest-ever orders today; surpassing not just NYE but also peak days like V-Day and Holi this year!" he wrote.