'Shark Tank India': Zomato, OYO founders join as new sharks

By Tanvi Gupta 05:04 pm Oct 07, 202305:04 pm

'Shark Tank India' Season 3 to premiere soon on SonyLIV

After two successful seasons, Shark Tank India will soon return for a third installment with a captivating blend of innovation and ambition. This time, the business reality show has brought on board two new sharks: Deepinder Goyal (founder & CEO of Zomato﻿) and Ritesh Agarwal (founder of OYO Rooms﻿). While we await the details of season three, let's get to know the new sharks.

New Shark #1: Founder and CEO of Zomato

Announcing the arrival of Goyal, Shark Tank India's official social media handles shared a new promo featuring seasoned sharks Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Aman Gupta, introducing Zomato's CEO Goyal. The post was shared with the caption, "Knock Knock. Who's there? CEO. CEO who? Zomato ka CEO hoon! Introducing [Deepinder Goyal], Founder and CEO of Zomato, as the new Shark."

Here's more about Goyal's journey

Goyal's journey has been nothing short of remarkable. As the founder-CEO of Zomato, he embarked on a mission to redefine the way the world experiences dining. Launched in July 2008, Zomato was started as a restaurant discovery platform, which has now evolved into a global food-tech giant. Deepinder was previously associated with Bain & Company and pursued his higher education at IIT Delhi.

New Shark #2: OYO Rooms founder Agarwal

Shark Tank India has also roped in 29-year-old Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO Rooms. He is the youngest shark on the panel. Founded in 2012, OYO Rooms has risen to become one of the world's leading hotel chains, reportedly with an estimated valuation of over Rs. 330 crore. Agarwal was also featured in Forbes's 30 Under 30 list for Asia.

When and where to stream 'Shark Tank India' S03?

Although the official announcement is awaited, the third installment is expected to premiere in the upcoming months on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. Familiar faces returning on the panel include Gupta of boAt, Amit Jain of CarDekho Group, Mittal from Shaadi.com, Thapar from Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Singh of SUGAR Cosmetics, and Peyush Bansal of Lenskart. Further, stand-up comedian Rahul Dua will reportedly host this season.