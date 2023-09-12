Realme Buds T300 now on sale: Should you buy

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 12, 2023 | 05:07 pm 2 min read

The earbuds offer up to 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (Photo credit: Realme)

Last week, Realme introduced its latest earbuds, the Realme Buds T300, in India as a budget-friendly alternative to the Realme Buds Air 5 and Air 5 Pro. Featuring an in-ear design, an impressive battery life, and 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, the earbuds are now available for purchase on Amazon India and the Realme website. It is up for grabs at a special price of Rs. 2,199.

Seamless connectivity and durable design

The Realme Buds T300 earbuds come with 12.4mm speaker drivers with touch controls and connect seamlessly via Bluetooth 5.3. They are designed to be durable, boasting an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The earbuds support various audio codecs, including SBC and AAC, and offer ANC that can reduce surrounding noise by up to 30dB. Other features include the 360-degree spatial audio effect and low latency in Game mode, which enhances the overall sound quality.

Users can customize their listening experience via Realme Link app

With a battery life of up to eight hours on one charge without using ANC, the Realme Buds T300 earbuds can last up to 40 hours when used with the charging case. When ANC is enabled, the battery life is slightly reduced, lasting 6.5 hours. Furthermore, users can customize their audio experience and receive software updates through the Realme Link app.

Affordable alternative to Buds Air 5 series

The Realme Buds T300 earbuds can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 2,199 via Amazon and the official Realme website. Once the offer period ends, the price will be hiked to Rs. 2,299. These earbuds provide a cost-effective option for those seeking quality audio and noise cancellation. The earbuds are available in two color options: Stylish Black and Youth White.

