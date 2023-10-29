What makes Realme Narzo 60x 5G bestseller in its segment

What makes Realme Narzo 60x 5G bestseller in its segment

By Akash Pandey 06:53 pm Oct 29, 2023

The Realme Narzo 60x 5G supports 33W fast charging

Realme has announced that its mid-tier Narzo 60x 5G has become the top-selling 5G smartphone in its segment. The company said it sold over 2,00,000 units of the phone since its launch in India last month. The key factors that make it the leading contender in its class are likely the rapid charging, up-to-date operating system, proficient primary camera, and capable processor. Here, we recall the top features of Realme's entry-level 5G smartphone.

Phone includes 120Hz refresh rate

The Realme Narzo 60x 5G gets a punch-hole cutout and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone boasts a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS-level LCD panel with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. It supports a 180Hz touch sampling rate and 680 nits of peak brightness. Buyers can choose from two color options: Nebula Purple and Stellar Green.

It offers 50MP main camera

The Realme Narzo 60x 5G features a large circular camera island at the back, featuring a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP (f/2.05) camera on the front.

Device supports 33W fast charging

The Realme Narzo 60x 5G is backed by the Dimensity 6100+ chipset. It includes a microSD card slot to expand storage and supports up to 6GB of virtually expandable RAM. The device boots Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0. It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Special offers during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale

Under Amazon's ongoing Great Indian Festival sale, the Realme Narzo 60x 5G is now being offered at a starting price of Rs. 11,749 for the base 4GB/128GB model and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Customers can also choose EMI options beginning at Rs. 570 per month and receive additional discounts of up to Rs. 1,000 on select card EMI transactions. This limited-time deal presents an appealing opportunity for those in the market for a new smartphone.