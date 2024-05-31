Next Article

Netflix confirms it is making an animated Minecraft series

By Akash Pandey 02:06 pm May 31, 2024

What's the story Netflix has announced its plans to develop an animated series based on the popular video game Minecraft. Fifteen years after the game's initial release, this new show aims to "feature an original story with new characters, showing the world of Minecraft in a new light." The project is currently under production at WildBrain Studios, renowned for their work on adaptations such as Sonic Prime and Ninjago. However, no specific release date has been provided yet.

Surge in video game adaptations across platforms

The announcement of the Minecraft﻿ series comes amid a rising trend of video game adaptations across various entertainment platforms. Successful shows have been created from games like The Last of Us and Fallout, while characters from Mario and Sonic have starred in hit movies. Games such as Among Us, Death Stranding, and Stray are also being adapted into different formats. Netflix has been notably active in this trend with projects based on Castlevania, Gears of War, Tomb Raider, and more.

Live-action Minecraft movie also in the works

In addition to the animated series, another adaptation of Minecraft is currently in progress. A live-action movie featuring Jack Black is scheduled for theatrical release next year. This marks yet another instance of the popular video game being brought to life on screen,