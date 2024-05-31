Next Article

The feature is widely rolling out to users

Google's new Android update lets you edit RCS messages

By Akash Pandey 01:47 pm May 31, 202401:47 pm

What's the story Google has introduced seven new features aimed at enhancing convenience and efficiency in everyday routines for users of Android phones, tablets, and Wear OS watches. Among the most significant updates is the ability to edit sent messages on Google Messages within 15 minutes of sending. This feature necessitates both sender and receiver to have RCS enabled on their Google Messages app. Simply long-press an RCS message to rectify typos, add missing words, or clarify your text.

What's more

Seamless hotspot sharing eliminating password requirements

Google's update also brings in easy hotspot sharing and device switching for video calls. The instant hotspot feature enables users to connect their Android tablet or Chromebook to their phone's hotspot with a single tap, eliminating password requirements. Additionally, Google Meet users can now switch devices during a call by tapping the Cast icon, facilitating seamless transitions between an Android phone, tablet, or web browser.

Feature expansion

Enhanced Emoji Kitchen and a new home widget

Google is expanding its Emoji Kitchen with new sticker combinations, allowing users to combine favorite emojis and share them as stickers via Gboard. Additionally, the tech giant is launching a Google Home Favorites widget that can be added to a phone's home screen for quick management of smart devices. This widget allows users to check room temperature or turn off lights with a single tap.

Wear OS updates

Smart device control and wallet payments to Wear OS

For Wear OS watch users, Google has introduced smart device control features and Google Wallet payments. Users can now customize their smartwatch with the Google Home Favorites tile for easy access to smart home devices directly from their wrist. Additionally, users in the US and Germany can make secure payments using PayPal on Google Wallet from their Wear OS watches.

Car key expansion

Google expands digital car key feature availability

Google has broadened the availability of its digital car key feature, which allows users to lock, unlock, and start their car using their phone. This feature is now accessible on select MINI models and will soon be expanded to include select Mercedes-Benz and Polestar vehicles. Google has confirmed that these new features are rolling out now and will reach more users in the coming weeks.